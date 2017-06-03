Russian Companies Agree to Participate in Post-War Reconstruction of Syria

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Who’s Responsible for Deterioration of the Humanitarian Crisis in Syria

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Earlier, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that Russian companies will be given a priority in the restoration of the country when the war ends.

"The discussion focused on the reconstruction in Syria… We visited the majority of Russian companies that participated in SPIEF, and all of them expressed their readiness to participate not only in the international exhibition in Damascus but also in the process of reconstruction," Haddad said.

The ambassador said the Russian firms would participate in an exhibition in Damascus in August.

The 21st annual SPIEF is a major global platform for business representatives where crucial economic issues are discussed. SPIEF is held between Thursday and Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.