No Set Date for Introduction of Russia-India Trade in National Currencies

ST. PETERSBURG (SPUTNIK) — On Thursday, Russia and India signed a joint declaration on coordinating efforts to introduce trade in national currencies to reduce dependence on other currencies.

"The concerned minister in Russia and us will have to have our teams work on details, after which we will arrive at a convenient time of when we can start it [the Indian-Russian trade in national currencies]… Some details getting into specifics will have to be worked [out] with the finance ministries of both countries after which we can announce [the date]," Sitharaman said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF).

