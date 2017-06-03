Register
15:55 GMT +303 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The stand with the Gazprom company's logo at the Sochi International Investment Forum 2016

    'Unpredictable Effects': Ukraine-Gazprom Gas Standoff 'Reaches a New Level'

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Business
    Get short URL
    466738

    Kiev notified Gazprom of the seizure of a 40 percent stake in its Ukrainian subsidiary Gaztranzit. According to analyst Roman Tkachuk, the Russian company should turn to the European Commission over the dispute.

    Gazprom stand on the exhibition premises of the 9th International Investment Forum in Sochi
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Ukraine Seeks to Seize Gazprom's Foreign Assets to Claim Anti-Monopoly Fine
    In 2015, Gazprom was fined $3.2 billion by Ukraine’s Anti-Monopoly Committee for the alleged abuse of its monopoly position in the gas market in 2009-2015. The Russian company protested the decision, since it does not run its business in Ukraine and gas supplies are operated by Ukraine’s Naftogaz.

    However, the ruling was not overturned and last year the anti-monopoly committee filed a lawsuit to the Kiev economic court pertaining to the enforced recovery of the fine plus $3.2 billion in fines for delay in payment. As a result, a fine totaling nearly $6.4 billion was ruled by the court last December. Gazprom challenged the decision but its appeal was dismissed.

    At the time, Mikhail Novitsky, head of the Anti-Monopoly Committee, said that Gazprom’s assets in Ukraine were not sufficient to settle the fine and Kiev was considering "other options to claim the fine."

    Ukrainian gas pumping station at Volovets in western Ukraine (File)
    © AP Photo/ Pavlo Palamarchuk
    There Is No Need for Ukraine to Import Russian Gas Until 2035 - Draft Strategy
    Earlier this week, Ukrainian Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko said that Ukraine would seek the seizure of Gazprom’s foreign assets to claim the fine.
    Kiev also notified Gazprom about the seizure of its shares in the company Gaztranzit, registered in Kiev and affiliated with Gazprom. The Russian company holds a 40 percent share in Gaztranzit.

    Roman Tkachuk, senior analyst at the investment company Alpari, suggested that the seizure of shares would have "moderately negative" consequences for Gazprom.

    "Gazprom is a hostage of circumstance because the company does not hold any other assets in Ukraine. Thus, there will be no serious losses for Gapzrom in Ukraine. At the same time, the company should consider alternative options to supply gas to Europe, because Kiev may decide to seize transit gas or ask European countries to seize Gazprom’s assets," Tkachuk said in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

    At the same time, Alexander Pasechnik, a senior analyst at the National Energy Fund think tank, pointed out that the arrest of Gaztranzit shares is not a big problem for Gazprom and its control over the shares can be restored in the future.

    Russia’s energy giant Gazprom Neft plans to drill its first exploratory well in Iraq next year, the chief executive of the company’s Middle East branch told the Gazprom corporate magazine, published Friday.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    'Many Bright Moments' in Stockholm Arbitration Ruling - Gazprom Deputy Chair
    He also said that Europe is unlikely to support Ukraine on its claims to seize Gazprom’s foreign assets.

    "This scenario is not realistic because for Europe there is no legal reason to do that. Maybe, they could do that if they wanted to show some political support for Kiev. Nevertheless, such claims should have an international legal basis," Pasechnik told Radio Sputnik.

    In turn, Tkachuk noted that Gazprom should appeal to the European Commission to influence Kiev because in the current situation the consequences of the dispute are unpredictable.

    "Last year, European Commissioner for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic reaffirmed that Kiev will not seize Gazprom’s assets in Ukraine. But as we can see, the actual situation is different. Now it is important to have the reaction from the European Commission. The standoff between Kiev and Gazprom has reached a new level, and its effects are hard to predict," Tkachuk concluded.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Europe 'Unlikely' to Support Ukraine on Its Claims to Seize Russian Gas
    Gazprom Receives Ukraine Justice Ministry Order Seizing Subsidiary's Shares
    Gazprom to Hold Talks With EU Commission on Market Tests in Antitrust Case
    Ukraine Likely to 'Seize' Gazprom's Assets to Pressure Russia
    Tags:
    gas supplies, European Commission, Gazprom, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok