Putin Backs Idea of Creating Russian-Chinese Fund in Yuan

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The RDIF head added that this idea was discussed during recent visit of Putin to China.

"China Development Bank has already granted to Russia loans worth $70 billion. It offered to work jointly with the RDIF on creating a yuan-denominated fund, which will allow Chinese investors to invest more in Russia. The president supported this idea," Dmitriev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Dmitriev pointed out that the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) had already made 19 investments, and was actively working.

"We even discussed the possible idea of creating a Russian-Chinese Bank, which will allow better engagement in national currencies," Dmitriev said.

The RDIF head stressed that relations between Russia and its Asian partners were developing rapidly, while the latter seemed to be more and more interested in joint projects.

