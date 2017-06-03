Russia-Pakistan Construction of Gas Pipeline Shifted for Year Over Disagreement

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The intergovernmental agreement on the gas pipeline construction was signed by Russia and Pakistan in 2015.

The project is implemented by RT-Global Resources, part of Rostec corporation.

"The planning is being conducted, it is almost finished. Basically the problem now is that we cannot agree on the tariff [for gas pumping]. The offered tariff does not allow returning money invested in the project. We are trying to convince our colleagues that it is necessary to raise the tariff. I hope that it will be resolved somehow. But the term which had been agreed earlier will of course shift. I believe, for this year that is for sure. In 2019 more likely," Chemezov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

