© REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor George Soros Bought a Huge Stake in Goldman Sachs After Trump’s Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Engel noted that Trump should condemn the purchase in the strongest terms possible because of his administration's ties to the financial institution.

Four of Trump's highest ranking officials previously worked at Goldman Sachs.

"I urge you to immediately and forcefully condemn Goldman Sachs’s purchase of $2.8 billion worth of Venezuelan bonds," the letter stated.

The bonds will provide a lifeline for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his "cronies" who are abusing the human rights of Venezuelan citizens and preventing their access to food and medication, Engel claimed.