17:13 GMT +302 June 2017
    Rosatom's pavilion at the GOSZAKAZ – For Transparent Public Procurement 13th Forum & Exhibition in Moscow

    Turkey, India Interested in Rosatom's Small Hydro Plants - CEO

    Turkey and India are interested in small-scale hydropower plants produced by Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, the corporation's CEO Alexei Likhachev told Sputnik Friday.

    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Rosatom's small hydro plans are produced by its Hungarian subsidiary Ganz EEM, which is part of Rosatom's machine building division Atomenergomash.

    "Turkey and India are expressing interest… I would also add the countries of Southeast Asia, Indonesia and the Philippines, to the list," Likhachev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

    The Rosatom CEO added that political and economic contacts with the Philippines had intensified recently after the country's President Rodrigo Duterte aligned his foreign policy closer to Russia. Likhachev also expressed Rosatom's readiness to offer micro hydroelectric power plant technology to the Philippines.

    Likhachev continued by noting the current demand for renewable energy technology on the global market.

    "This concerns the countries where the landscape, for example in the mountainous regions, does not allow for the construction of powerful grids. That is why we closed the first small hydro contract with Georgia. We have concluded an agreement with one of the South African companies on the promotion of this product not only in South Africa but in Sub-Saharan Africa," Likhachev explained.

    The 21st annual SPIEF is a major global platform for business representatives where crucial economic issues are discussed. SPIEF is held between Thursday and Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

