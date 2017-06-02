Register
15:43 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.

    Investment Growth Into Russian Economy Exceeds GDP Growth - Putin at SPIEF 2017

    © REUTERS/ Sergei Savostyanov/TASS/Host Photo Agency
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (130)
    0 2410

    Investment growth into Russia exceeding GDP growth is a trend that should be maintained, President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) plenary on Friday.

    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The 21st annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) kicked off on June 1 and to last for three days. This year's event will be focused on bringing balance to the global economy.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moldova's President Igor Dodon.
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
    Russian, Moldovan Presidents Discuss Bilateral Relations on SPIEF Sidelines

    More than 200 leading experts from Russia, Europe, Asia, the US, Canada and Latin America have put their heads together to draw up the program of the high-profile economic gathering. Sputnik is an official media partner of SPIEF.

    "In general, investment in the first quarter grew by 2.3 percent. Thus, I would like to emphasize that today there is a situation developing when growth of investments exceeds GDP growth," Putin said.

    Experts and foreign investors note the high quality of the Russian macroeconomic policy, the Russian president noted.

    “During the meetings that took place on the sidelines of the forum, international investors and representatives of businesses note the high quality of the  Russian macroeconomic policy,” Putin said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Grigory Dukor
    'Geopolitical Games' Should Not Hamper Efforts to Meet Long-Term Global Challenges - Putin
    He noted in opening remarks that the positive trend should be supported and accelerated so that Russian economic growth rates could outperform the global pace by 2020.

    Russian Economy Enters New Recovery Phase

    The Russian economy has entered a new phase of recovery, President Vladimir Putin stated.

    "The economy began a new phase of recovery: Russia's GDP has been growing for the third consecutive quarter,… car sales, mortgage loan volumes are increasing," Putin stated. "Experts believe these indicators are important signs of economic recovery and the rise of consumer demand."

    The president also mentioned the need for the flexible normative base to develop the digital technology.

    The increase of human resources, intellectual and technological advantages in the digital economy of Russia requires the formation of a new flexible regulatory framework for the introduction of technologies in all areas of life, Vladimir Putin said.

    "In order to increase our of human resources, intellectual and technological advantages in the digital economy sector, we intend to act in directions which have systemic importance. What I mean is that it is necessary to form a principally new, flexible normative base to introduce technology in all areas of life," Putin said

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (130)
    Tags:
    GDP growth, investments, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2017, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok