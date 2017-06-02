Russian Rosneft Signs Deal With UK's BP, Eyes Europe Supplies Partnership

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The two firms agreed to pursue integrated gas cooperation and jointly implement exploration and production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, supply and marketing work in Russia and abroad.

Rosneft and BP also affirmed mutual interest in European gas market cooperation.

"Rosneft and BP have signed today an agreement on strategic cooperation in gas and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in respect to the sale and purchase of natural gas in Europe," the Russian company said in a statement.

"According to the MoU, Rosneft and BP’s wholly-owned subsidiary BP Gas Marketing Limited will enter into a long-term sales and purchase agreement for the supply of natural gas produced by Rosneft in order to ensure delivery of additional Russian gas supplies to European markets starting from 2019," the statement reads.

