Investors to Allocate $886Mln for Projects on Russia's Far East - Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — According to the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, apart from foreign investment, Russian government allocated 3.8 billion rubles ($67.3 million) to the ministry itself for the infrastructure development of the island.

"Eight investors have confirmed their willingness to implement here their projects worth 50 billion rubles [$886.2 million]. Among them, a center of nuclear medicine, an engineering center of Far East shipbuilding and ship maintenance center, a project center of energy supplies to Asia-Pacific countries, new hotels and tourist facilities," Galushka said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Business Forum (SPIEF).

