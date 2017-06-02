Rosneft Plans to Close Deal to Buy India's Essar Shares Within Days - CEO

© Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev Rosneft CEO Heralds Long-Term Era of Low Oil Prices

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russia's Rosneft oil company plans to close the deal on buying shares in India's Essar within days, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) Friday.

"We will complete the registration of country into Essar in the coming days," Sechin said.

