ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) expects strong demand from investors in the privatization efforts of Russia's Sovcomflot shipping company, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik on Friday.

"We like the company, the company is promising. We expect great demand in it from investors, including from our partners," Dmitriev said.

He spoke on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where Sputnik is the official media partner.