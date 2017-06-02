Russian Gas Deliveries to Austria Rise 79.5% Year-on-Year

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Gazprom Discusses Gas Deliveries to EU With Greece at SPIEF Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian natural gas deliveries to Austria were up 79.5 percent in the first months of this year compared to the same period in 2016, the Gazprom energy giant said Thursday.

Gazprom’s chief executive Alexei Miller met Thursday with Rainer Seele of Austria’s energy group OMV AG on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The meeting focused on natural gas deliveries from Russia to Austria. It was stressed that Gazprom continued to increase export to the Austrian market after seeing a 38-percent boost last year. Between January and May 2017, exports rose by 79.5 percent year-on-year," the statement read.

SPIEF, a major global platform for discussions on business and economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s second-largest city on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.