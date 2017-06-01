Russia Must Focus on Developing Export Potential - Deputy PM

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Putin Explains Why Russia is Boosting Military Potential in Far East and Kuril Islands

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.

"If we want to occupy a serious place in the global economy, it is export, of course. It is where small and medium-sized, large forms of entrepreneurship will be developing," Shuvalov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The Russian authorities will support all that promotes export, and this is not necessarily the federal government, a lot depends on regional authorities," Shuvalov stressed.

