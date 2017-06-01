Russia Must Focus on Developing Export Potential - Deputy PM

"If we want to occupy a serious place in the global economy, it is export, of course. It is where small and medium-sized, large forms of entrepreneurship will be developing," Shuvalov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"The Russian authorities will support all that promotes export, and this is not necessarily the federal government, a lot depends on regional authorities," Shuvalov stressed.
Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.
All comments
Show new comments (0)