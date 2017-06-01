Register
18:32 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The logo of VTB Group is seen through a window of Imperia Tower on the facade of the Federatsiya (Federation) Tower at the Moscow International Business Center also known as Moskva-City, in Moscow, Russia, in this August 5, 2015 file photo

    Brexit Unlikely to Seriously Affect Activities of Russia's VTB Bank - President

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Zmeyev
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 2411

    Russia's VTB Bank activity is unlikely to be significantly affected by the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union as the business of its London branch is not focused on Europe, the president and chairman of bank's Management Board, said Monday.

    The logo of VTB Group is seen through a window of Imperia Tower on the facade of the Federatsiya (Federation) Tower at the Moscow International Business Center also known as Moskva-City, in Moscow, Russia, in this August 5, 2015 file photo
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Zmeyev
    VTB Bank Board Chair Denies Meetings, Discussions With Trump's Ex-Aides
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In January, Kostin told Sputnik that the VTB Bank was carrying out consultations with the European Central Bank on merging its European offices into one branch, with headquarters in Frankfurt.

    "Our business in London is not focusing on Europe, its main focus is on India and Africa. From this point of view, Brexit will not affect very much our business," Andrey Kostin told Bloomberg TV, answering the question about how many VTB Bank employees would have to move from London in case of the so-called hard Brexit scenario, implying no mutually beneficial EU-UK agreement.

    The bank will rather have to strengthen its European infrastructure, such as its offices in the German city of Frankfurt and the Austrian capital of Vienna, because of Brexit, Kostin added.

    "In my opinion, it is too early to say what will be the consequences for any business, financial business, because we do not know what Brexit means today, we are talking about different kinds of possible solutions," Kostin stressed.

    On March 29, UK Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, outlining the country's exit from the European Union. Under the article, the process is to be concluded within two years from the withdrawal launch.

    The United Kingdom is expected to hold a snap general election on June 8, with the Conservative Party headed by May leading in the polls. The Tories have repeatedly said that a hard Brexit is considered as an option in the process of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc.

    Related:

    Russia's VTB May Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary in May-June - Senior Bank Official
    Russia's VTB Bank in Talks on Selling Ukrainian Subsidiaries – VTB President
    Law Enforcement Has No Issues on Bashneft Privatization With Russia's VTB Bank
    Tags:
    brexit, VTB, United Kingdom, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok