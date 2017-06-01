ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — He stressed that Russia needs to develop new products and simplify companies’ entry into the markets.

"Russia is only represented in 3 percent of technological solutions in the world, in the rest 97 percent we are not taking part, neither in biotechnologies, nor even in IT," Kudrin said, adding that Russia is represented in some seven sectors at the global market, including physics, stressing however that it is not enough.

"Today we are entering new markets timidly, and we need to change the situation, to lower the barriers for small and medium business to enter external markets," Kudrin stressed.

New trade agreements will also contribute to the advance of Russian goods, Kudrin said, adding that Russia plans to increase the part of preferential trade regimes from the current one percent to 40 percent.

"I am convinced that in six or seven years Russia will create several new preferential zones, the negotiations are already underway," Kudrin stressed.

