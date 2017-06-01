Nuclear Power Projects May Contribute to Better Russia-West Cooperation

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – Rosatom’s projects have not been directly affected by the Western anti-Russia sanctions imposed since 2014 over Russia's alleged meddling in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly refuted. Rosatom has signed numerous deals with its foreign partners, including a February agreement which aimed to roll out the Russian TVS-Kvadrat (FA-Square) fuel type for pressurized water reactors (PWRs) onto the US nuclear fuel market.

"The nuclear power sector is more than any other likely to become a breakthrough bridge in business contacts, in economic elite contacts and in the contact of our peoples," Likhachev said.

Likhavev noted that business was lacking successful international projects between Russian companies and its partners in Europe, Japan and other countries, which were forced to limit political ties with Russia.

SPIEF, which kicked off its 3-day run earlier in the day, is the key global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues that the world faces.