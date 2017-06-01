Russia's Rising EY Investment Rating Proves Interest for Investors

© AFP 2017/ MARK RALSTON Russian Direct Investment Fund to Announce Major Deals at China's Silk Forum

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The EY European investment attractiveness survey was introduced on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and revealed that Russia ranks seventh in the top-20 European countries in terms of foreign investors' interest. The country has thus moved up one position.

"It means that Russia is interesting [for investors], that it is pleasant to cooperate with," Podguzova said.

According to the EY survey, foreign investors participated in 205 projects in 2016, which is the highest number since surveys were launched in 2005. The most attractive area for foreign investors is manufacture, according to the survey.

"It is a good indicator, especially, related to manufacturing. The advantage of manufacturing is that it is not only developing in the country, but is also engaged in exporting… We support export-oriented projects," Podguzova added.

