BRICS NDB Head Expects Bank to Approve Over 15 Projects Worth $3Bln in 2017

ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The New Development Bank was established in 2014 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the five major emerging economies, also known as BRICS.

"In 2016 we did around $1.5 billion across all the countries. This year, we are planning to do a little more than double of that, 2.5-3 billion in funding for this year. It's a sharp increase… We are looking to do more than 15 projects this year in all of our member countries " Kamath said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The 21st SPIEF is scheduled for Thursday-Saturday and is expected to gather high-ranking politicians and prominent business leaders from dozens of countries.

