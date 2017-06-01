Register
    The plane of Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at Pulkovo Airport, St. Petersburg

    Russia-Japan Trade Turnover Up by 25% Year-on-Year in 1Q 2017 - Ambassador

    Trade turnover between Russia and Japan grew by 25 percent compared to last year in the first quarter of 2017, owing to the development of the political and economic cooperation, the Russian ambassador to Japan said Monday.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — The export of food products, textile, rubber goods and cellulose products from Russia is actively developing, the ambassador added.

    "This year the turnover between Russia and Japan in the first quarter grew by 25 percent in comparison with the same period of the previous year. The volume of export to Russia increased by 14 percent, the supplies of the Russian goods to Japan grew, the growth stood at 29 percent," Evgeny Afanasiev said at a seminar devoted to investment in Russia in Tokyo.

    The investment attractiveness of Russia has increased because the Russian economy "set the course toward the recovery from the two-year-long decline," Afanasiev explained.

    "The Russian government is carrying out the activities aimed at supporting the positive trends, the positive approach of the businesses, the creation of the predictable economic and finance conditions for the works of the Russian and foreign businesses," Afanasiev stated.

    In March 2016, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said that in the first quarter of 2016, the turnover between Russia and Japan fell by 25 percent to $16 billion.

    The investment seminar carried out in the Japanese capital of Tokyo has attracted over 150 representatives of Japanese companies and associations. The event is organized by Solid Finance House, the Association of Regional Banks of Russia, the Trade Mission of Russia in Japan and supported by the Central Bank of Russia and the Japan Association for Trade with Russia and NIS (ROTOBO.)

