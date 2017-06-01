Russia to Produce Up to 550 Mln Tonnes of Oil in 2018 Under Vienna Deal

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — In November 2016, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states reached an agreement to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017 to boost global oil prices.

"This year [the adjusted production plan] is 547 million tonnes, next year it is in the range of 547-551 million tonnes, given the existing parameters of the agreement," Texler said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The OPEC agreement was supported by 11 non-OPEC states, which joined the deal by promising to jointly reduce oil output by 558,000 barrels per day. Russia pledged to cut production by 300,000 barrels daily. The OPEC has already implemented its commitment while non-cartel countries have implemented over half of the agreed upon cuts.