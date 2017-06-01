Register
03:24 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Dancers perform during the inauguration ceremony of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, May 20, 2016

    Flag Flap: Emirates Air Orders Taiwanese Crews to Wear China Pins

    © AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 14 0 0

    Following backlash to an internal company order for Taiwanese employees to only wear Chinese flag pins on their uniforms, UAE-based Emirates airline has modified their policy.

    After a company-wide email sent on Tuesday to all employees of the Dubai-based Emirates stated that the "Chinese Government" required that Taiwanese employees immediately remove and replace their country of origin flag pins with that of China, a backlash caused the carrier to retract and modify the order, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

    Weight loss
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    China's Obesity Surge Hits 440 Million Residents

    Following Emirates' public support for Beijing's One-China policy, Nicola Parker, the carrier's uniform standards and development manager, issued an internal email to all employees stating, "We have been instructed by the Chinese Government that with immediate effect, Emirates airline cabin crew are to follow the One-China policy."

    "This means you must remove the Taiwanese flag from your service waistcoat and replace it with the Chinese flag," the Tuesday email added. "This must be followed by all Taiwanese crew without exception."

    No other nationality was mentioned in the email, which said the new policy would be in place "until further notice," but the message added that employees were allowed to stop wearing any pin, if they desired.

    The backlash was quick, and pointed, and Parker speedily issued a new edict detailing that the first email had been sent "in error" and that now all employees of the company could avoid wearing any flag pin, in what the carrier described as a uniform policy overhaul.

    The second letter did not offer an explanation as to why the first email had included the phrase: "Additional stock of Chinese flags have been ordered."

    By Wednesday, an official Emirates statement asserted that Parker's first email was "sent in error" and that the carrier "retracted" the demand.

    "Our intent is to recall the flag pins worn by all our cabin crew as part of our uniform update," the airline said in a statement, cited by SCMP, adding, "Emirates apologises for the communication error."

    A conference attendee looks at a projection of the Earth on the opening day of the COP 21 United Nations conference on climate change, on November 30, 2015 in Le Bourget
    © AFP 2017/ ALAIN JOCARD
    ‘Really Bad Signal From the US’: EU, China, India To Take Lead on Climate if Trump Leaves Paris Agreement

    Under China's One-China policy, Taiwan — a US ally — is regarded as a rogue state. Emirates employees wore flag pins from their countries of origin to indicate cabin crew language skills.

    The Taiwanese government did not respond to requests to comment on the fracas, but citizens of the island nation were vocal in their condemnation of the airline.

    One Facebook user avowed that, "What China did will only upset Taiwanese people and make them resentful."

    Related:

    Not for All the Tea in China: Beijing Wants ‘Active Role’ in Mideast Peace
    Moody's Attack on China 'First Salvo of US Economic War Against Beijing'
    Beijing Calls On Japan to 'Be More Cautious' in South China Sea Statements
    Tags:
    One China policy, annexation, censorship, Emirates airline, UAE, China, Dubai, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok