Register
03:23 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese 100 yuan notes

    Demand for Electric Cars May Spark New Chinese Investment in India

    © AFP 2017/ FRED DUFOUR
    Business
    Get short URL
    14610

    India's ambition to promote the use of electric vehicles will probably lead to another wave of investment, after the country became a top investment destination for Chinese smartphone vendors.

    In the past three years, Chinese smartphone brands have stepped up their investment in India, one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets in the world. 

    Now it seems the scenario is likely to be repeated in the electric car sector. China's leading new-energy vehicle maker BYD was quoted by Reuters as saying recently that it has "a lot more confidence" to enter the Indian market, after India's most influential government think-tank earlier this month recommended policies aiming to electrify all vehicles in India by 2032.

    Indian Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal
    © AFP 2017/ PRAKASH SINGH
    India on Its Way: Minister Unveils Plan to Replace All Cars With Electric by 2030

    In recent years, some Chinese electric car makers have used competitive prices and successful branding strategies to expand rapidly in the domestic market, which is now one of the world's fastest-growing markets for electric vehicles. According to industry experts, China's new-energy vehicle ownership is likely to increase from 1.09 million in 2016 to 5 million in 2020. Chinese electric car makers are expected to grow in strength, technology and capital during this period, and will probably see an outbound investment boom from 2020-32 as China's domestic market starts to become saturated.

    Chinese electric cars have a comparative price advantage, which will be conducive for making inroads in the Indian market. 

    Chinese smartphone brands like Oppo and Vivo seem set to beat their Western rivals in India thanks to affordable prices, and the future competition between Chinese electric car makers and their Western counterparts such as Tesla may follow a similar road map in India. 

    Chinese 100 yuan notes
    © AFP 2017/ FRED DUFOUR
    China's Direct Investment Abroad to Make Up $170Bln in 2017

    The current popularity of affordable Chinese smartphones makes it possible for more Indian people to be connected to the Internet. 

    If New Delhi wants to push the use of electric vehicles in a bid to improve the country's energy structure and curb pollution, Chinese electric car makers should be allowed to play a bigger role. Without China's help, India's ambition to electrify all vehicles by 2032 will be hard to achieve.

    It is inevitable that Chinese companies will bring competition and challenges for local Indian electric car makers. But hopefully New Delhi will take a considered, long-term view to give top priority to promoting electric vehicles in the country instead of just protecting the interests of its local electric car firms. 

    It would be in the interests of Indian people for Chinese firms to set up plants in the country and employ local workers. 

    But any efforts to raise trade protectionism barriers would be counter-productive.

    This article, written by Hu Weija, was originally published in the Global Times. 

    Related:

    India Indicates Easy Investment Rules for Global Defense Manufacturers
    Putin: Russia, India Prepared 20 Priority Investment Projects
    India to Ink Investment Deals Worth $400bln in Aerospace and Defense Sector
    China Doubles Direct Investment in Southeast Asia, Bypassing US
    Russian Direct Investment Fund to Announce Major Deals at China's Silk Forum
    Tags:
    electric cars, investment, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok