© AP Photo/ Darko Bandic/POOL US Pacific Partnership 2017 Disaster Response Training Underway in Vietnam

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said Wednesday ahead of a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on that the United States and Vietnam had reached a multi-billion dollar trade deal.

"They’ve just made a very large order on the United States and we appreciate that, for many billions of dollars, which means jobs for the United States and great…equipment for Vietnam," Trump stated at the White House.

Trump noted that he hopes to balance out the major trade deficit the United States has with Vietnam in a short period of time.