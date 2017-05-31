Russia's Vnesheconombank Not Engaged in Talks on MC-21 Aircraft Deliveries

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The first flight of the new MC-21-300 passenger airliner took place on Sunday. The aircraft might carry 150 —211 passengers, and it is expected to replace Soviet Tu, Yak and An aircraft.

"So far, we do not conduct any talks on the supplies to foreign companies — the first MC-21 aircraft has just made a flight. Therefore, we will actively work now," Gorkov said.

Gorkov added that the aircraft might be sold later to many countries, adding that no one expected the SSJ100 aircraft to be purchased by the European countries, nevertheless many states turned out to be interested in it.

