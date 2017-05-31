Register
21:20 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a toast at the beginning of the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 14, 2017

    Eye for an Eye: How Trump Helps China Ink Closer Partnership With EU

    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 7320

    China and the EU are likely to strengthen their partnership relations amid growing concerns over the uncertainty in relations with the United States, experts argue.

    The parties will discuss the prospects of their cooperation during the upcoming China-EU summit in Brussels that be held on June 1.

    Experts believe that China and the EU will, among other things, try to reach an agreement on possible activities within the framework of the One Belt, One Road project.

    "For the EU, this is one of the projects it must participate in, because the initiative is strategically oriented to the future. China can do without the EU, it is confidently moving toward Europe anyway, so Europeans simply should not miss this Chinese ‘train,'" Russian political expert Vladislav Belov told Sputnik China.

    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Dollar Dilemma: How New Silk Road Project Could Wean Eurasia Off US
    China's most ambitious project, known as One Belt, One Road, is a major economic and trade initiative, concerned with huge infrastructure projects, mostly around transport and energy: roads, bridges, gas pipelines, ports, railways and power plants.

    Revealed in 2013, the project calls for the establishment of infrastructure in Eurasia that will be used to create a trade corridor for the direct supply of goods from the eastern to western part of the continent on favorable terms. The initiative comprises two components: the land-based "Silk Road Economic Belt" (SREB) and oceangoing "Maritime Silk Road" (MSR).

    According to Yuri Rubinsky, a research fellow at the Institute of Europe at the Russian Academy of Sciences, rising tensions with the US could be another factor that would trigger closer cooperation between the EU and China.

    The US protectionism opposed by China and the EU could be a great stimulus for them to seek a compromise, the expert noted.

    "German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the other day that Europeans can no longer count on the US as a reliable partner. Such statement is not an accident. Donald Trump threatens both China and Europe with protectionism in trade. Therefore, China and the EU are so to say in the same ‘boat.' Accordingly, Europeans are looking for support from China on the disputable issues they have with the United States," Rubinsky stated.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
    Geopolitical Divorce: EU to Choose Between US Blackmail and Chinese Investments
    Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for Europeans to take their fate into their own hands, practically implying that the EU should gradually become independent from Washington.

    "The times in which we could completely depend on others are, to a certain extent, over," Merkel told an election rally in Munich following US President Donald Trump's visit to Europe. "I've experienced that in the last few days; we Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands," the politician added.

    Moreover, uncertainty over the fate of the TTIP free trade deal during Trump's presidency has prompted suggestions that the EU may ink a similar agreement with China instead of the US.

    Related:

    China Reacts to EU Anti-Dumping Penalties With Bid for US-Slovakian Steelworks
    US Tries to Prevent Eurasia's Integration Led by Russia, China
    Tags:
    New Silk Road, economy, European Union, China, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok