Deutsche Bank Fine Shows Need for US Investigation - Finance Committee Member

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve Board announced a $41 million penalty against Deutsche Bank's US operations for anti-money laundering deficiencies.

"I… reiterate my call for [Financial Services Committee] Chairman [Jeb] Hensarling to exercise his leadership by using the Committee’s full range of investigative powers to determine the nature and scope of Deutsche Bank’s failure to comply with US law," Waters stated.

The Federal Reserve said Deutsche Bank failed to ensure its systems could assess whether billions of dollars in suspicious transactions between 2011 and 2015 complied with US anti-money laundering laws.

Waters also reiterated her call on Deutsche Bank to provide details of internal reviews it conducted into the 2011 "mirror trading" scandal and President Donald Trump’s accounts at the bank.

Last week, Waters and four other Democrats on the Financial Services Committee asked Deutsche Bank if any of Trump’s or his family’s accounts at the bank had any ties to Russia, as well as for information on the bank's conduct in the Russian money-laundering scandal.

Deutsche Bank agreed in January to pay $500 million in penalties to US and British regulators to settle an investigation into whether it helped transfer $10 billion out of Russia through a "mirror trading" process.