Russia Created Best Possible Conditions for Italian Companies - Italian Envoy

"Of course, there are always some points in life that could be improved, but I think that at the moment those benefits and preferences offered by the federal government of Russia and [Russian federal] subjects’ authorities, of course, provide our companies with optimal conditions for business development. I personally believe that [in Russia] there are very interesting opportunities for Italian companies," the ambassador said on the eve of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) forum.

Italian companies are showing a particular interest in the oil and gas sector, as well as chemical and mechanical engineering industries in Russia, Italian Ambassador added.

"Our companies have technologies that can be applied in almost all industries. We could hardly find any sector where Italian companies will not be able to participate. At the moment we are seeing special interest of our companies in the oil and gas sector, mechanical engineering, agriculture, chemical industry, nanotechnology, production of furniture. We are also developing bilateral partnership in the health sector," the ambassador said on the eve of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) forum.