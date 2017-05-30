Rosatom Contracts on Uranium Deliveries to US Worth $6.5Bln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Export portfolio of JSC Techsnabexport, Russia's largest exporter of nuclear fuel and nuclear fuel cycle technology (subsidiary of Rosatom state nuclear corporation), includes 25 contracts for the supply of uranium products to US energy companies worth some $6.5 billion, the company said Tuesday.

"As of today, the export portfolio of JSC Techsnabexport includes 25 contracts with 19 US companies totaling about $6.5 billion, with planned deliveries until 2028," the company said in a statement.

The statement added that the Russian side had used the limits of uranium deliveries by 2020 had been used by 95 percent, while the limits agreed for a 2011-2016 period had been supplied to the full extent.

"The US market of uranium is and has been the most important market for JSC Techsnabexport, despite and sometimes in spite of unfavorable situation in the foreign policy and at the market," the statement added.

According to the website of the JSC Techsnabexport (TENEX), in 1986 the company reached an agreement on supplies of uranium to the United States with the US SWUCO Inventory Storage Corporation and started the deliveries in 1987.