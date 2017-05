MOSCOW (Sputnik) –The United States and Germany have a "massive" trade deficit, while Berlin also pays "far less" than it should on NATO and military, which is very bad for Washington and will change, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 мая 2017 г.