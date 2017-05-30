Russia Wants EU's 'Ironclad Guarantees' on Turkish Stream

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Meshkov said "we cannot but be troubled by the attempts of a number of EU institutions to torpedo energy projects in Europe with Russian participation, primarily the Nord Stream 2 project."
"In order to not repeat the sad experience of the South Stream… we expect from Brussels ironclad guarantees for the implementation of this [Turkish Stream] project," he said, expressing concern toward the European Commission's "ambiguity" over the pipeline's second leg.
Moscow and Ankara signed an intergovernmental agreement in October 2016 envisioning the construction of two underwater legs of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in the Black Sea. The annual capacity of each leg is estimated to reach 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas.
