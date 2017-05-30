Two Ministers, Deputy Head of National Oil Company to Present Venezuela at SPIEF

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Cuban Delegation at SPIEF to Present Projects for Russian Investors – Russian Trade Envoy

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — A total of two Venezuelan ministers and a vice president of state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela oil and gas company (PDVSA) will present Caracas at the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a Venezuelan diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Jesus Faria, Oil Minister Nelson Martines and one of the PDVSA vice presidents are going to attend SPIEF," the source said ahead of the forum.

The 21st International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, which is Russia's major business and economic event, will take place on June 1-3 with the aim of promoting mutually beneficial dialogue with the international community on key global issues concerning the economy and finances.

So far, ministers of almost 30 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum, while the total estimated number of participants, comprising entrepreneurs and representatives of various organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency, is about 12,000 people from over 130 countries.

The Rossiya Segodnya international news agency became the official media partner of the forum.