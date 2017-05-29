Russian Economy to Be Challenged by Recession in Global Economic Growth

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Russian Vladivostok May Become Special Economic Zone – China Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian economy will soon have to face various external and internal challenges, primarily the general slowdown in global economic growth, Russian Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg (SPIEF) magazine prepared by the Russian Roscongress Foundation.

"What key factors determine the external conditions in which we will have to advance? First, it is a general slowdown in global economic growth. Although in 2017 global growth rates have somewhat increased and now look more resilient than in the previous nine years following the global economic crisis, but nevertheless the growth still looks unconvincing compared with the 2000s," Nabiullina said.

The 21st International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, which is Russia's major business and economic event, will take place on June 1-3 with the aim of promoting mutually beneficial dialogue with the international community on key global issues concerning the economy and finances.

The Rossiya Segodnya international news agency became the official media partner of the forum.