Register
20:48 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 20, 2015.

    European Central Bank Stimulus to Remain Intact Despite Improving Growth

    © AFP 2017/ Daniel Roland
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 97120

    Even though the Eurozone’s economic growth has accelerated, the subdued inflation and regional growth discrepancies prevent the European Central Bank from removing its accommodative policies, stirring risks of overheating in the bloc’s best-performing economies.

    Kristian Rouz – Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), said the unconventional monetary policies are still necessary to support the pace of economic expansion in the Eurozone, as the regulator awaits new evidence of macroeconomic stability.

    The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 20, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ Daniel Roland
    No Bailout for Italian Banking Sector? ECB Eyes Lender Shutdowns
    The gradual removal of the negative interest rate policy (NIRP) on bank deposits and zero base interest rates, along with ECB asset purchases, would require a higher inflation and a more balanced growth across the 19-nation bloc.

    Ahead of the 8 June ECB policy meeting, President Draghi cited the still moderate inflation as the main reason to keep stimulus policies in place. Even though the German economy has driven the Eurozone’s economic expansion to its best in roughly a decade, growth discrepancies across the monetary union still pose significant structural challenges to the Eurozone.

    "For domestic price pressures to strengthen, we still need very accommodative financing conditions, which are themselves dependent on a fairly substantial amount of monetary accommodation," Draghi said in a speech before the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs.

    Euro
    © AFP 2017/ MARTTI KAINULAINEN / LEHTIKUVA
    ECB to Keep Pumping Money While Greek , Italian Woes Threaten Eurozone
    Germany, along with other Northern European member states, favours a sooner normalisation in the ECB’s monetary policies, as the labour market improvements and gains in inflation suggest the extended period of loose monetary conditions could produce a dangerous overheating in the economy. Robust exports and domestic investment, as well as consumer activity, allow for a more expensive credit in Northern Europe, which would also help stave off the risk of credit bubbles forming.

    In Southern Europe, however, a loose monetary environment is still vital to support positive GDP growth amongst the member states. This reflects the long-lasting structural problems of the Eurozone, where the regional discrepancies in economic expansion pose an existential threat to the common currency area, and the ECB’s mandate is to find balanced monetary solutions allowing the Eurozone to move forward.

    "At its June monetary policy meeting the Governing Council will receive an update of the staff projections and a more complete information set on which it will be able to formulate its judgment on the distribution of risks around the most likely outlook for growth and inflation," Draghi said.

    Eurozone consumer prices and core inflation both slowed recently, to 1.4 and 1.0 percent, respectively, after accelerating to almost 2.0 and 1.4 percent earlier this year. Draghi and the ECB staff are considering exit strategies from the asset purchase and zero-to-negative rate policies, but the timeline is still undecided, as there is little predictability in overall Eurozone growth and inflation. Whilst there is more certainty with the German economy, the lingering banking sector woes in Italy and low economic efficiency in France bring a significant degree of volatility in the ECB planning.

    “Draghi will explain that the improvement in the economy is not sufficient at this point to make sure that the improvement in the inflation outlook is self-sustained,” Philippe Gudin of the British bank, Barclays Plc., said. “We are still far from the point at which we could see inflationary pressures materialising.”

    The size of the ECB’s bond-buying programme has reached some $2.6 trln, and the ongoing central bank buyouts of private debt provide support to domestic investment in the Eurozone in the absence of single fiscal policy within the bloc. Even though the Eurozone’s unemployment rate has dropped to the current 9.5 percent from 12 percent in 2013 (3.9 percent from 5.3 percent in Germany and 9.6 from 10.4, in France), and euro-area economic activity and confidence near six-year highest, the structural imbalances are preventing the ECB from normalising their monetary policy.

    Euros
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Eurozone Economic Growth Outlook Brightens Amid Manufacturing Rebound
    Eurozone inflation, however, is poised to remain subdued even in the longer-term outlook. According to Bloomberg estimates, euro-area inflation will only accelerate to 1.8 percent in 2021, whilst the European Commission is expecting 1.3-percent inflation in 2018.

    The ECB recently reaffirmed their commitment to start raising interest rates only after the asset-purchase programme is wrapped up, but the current purchases of 60 billion euro worth of bonds per month are projected to continue till the year-end. This is making any substantial changes to the ECB policies a more distant perspective, adding risks to the German economy, where the Bundesbank might take action aimed at stabilising the buoyant growth.

    In September, the ECB will determine whether to extend its bond purchase programme into the next year.

    Related:

    ECB to Continue Pursuing Price Stability Within Eurozone - Vice-President
    Secret ECB Docs Point to More Financial Mayhem on the Horizon
    ECB Under Pressure as Eurozone Deflation in March Hinders Growth Outlook
    Tags:
    stimulus, euro, economy, Eurozone, The European Central Bank (ECB), Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok