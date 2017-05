–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Spanish firms are most interested in the sales of Russian NOVATEK gas producer's Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas project, NOVATEK's board chairman said Thursday.

"First of all, Spanish companies are interested in selling products. Most of all on joint implementation," Leonid Mikhelson told reporters following a Russia-Spain intergovernmental commission session.

