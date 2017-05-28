'Implementation About to Begin': Cairo, Moscow Finish Talks on Egypt's First NPP

CAIRO (Sputnik) — According to the newspaper, after the negotiations with the Russian side on all four contracts concerning the Dabaa project have been finished, the Egyptian authorities are conducting a legislative check of the last contract concerning putting the plant into operation and its maintenance.

"The implementation of the project is about to begin soon, the final decision is being made by President Abdel Fattah Sisi," the source was quoted as saying.

Russia and Egypt signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the Dabaa NPP, consisting of four 1,200-megawatt nuclear power units on the Mediterranean Sea coast, in November 2015. The plant is expected to be built by Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom within 12 years.