Italy's Top Business Delegates Led by Economy Minister to Attend SPIEF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Leaders of Italian businesses headed by Italy's Economic Development Minister Carlo Calenda will arrive at the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), what indicates the renewed interest of the country's companies to Russia, Fallico said.

"The presence of Minister Carlo Calenda representing the Italian government at the SPIEF is an important indicator of the renewed interest of Italian companies to Russia, a strategic country in the Eurasian space," Fallico, who is also the president of the Conoscere Eurasia Association, said.

Fallico noted that Italian export to Russia has increased by 23.2 percent over the four months of this year compared to the same period of 2016, revealing a sharp increase after negative dynamics of the past two years.

Italy was an honored guest at SPIEF 2016, Fallico said, adding that this year the Italian delegation is also planning to take part in numerous event of business and cultural program, including a round table "Russia–Italy: a new standard in economic cooperation and development."

The Italian delegation will comprise Executive Deputy Chairman and CEO of Pirelli Marco Tronchetti Provera, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Enel Francesco Starace, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and several other business leaders.

The 21st annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, or SPIEF, will kick off on June 1 and last for three days. This year’s edition will be focused on bringing balance to the global economy. The SPIEF 2016 was attended by more than 12,000 participants from over 130 states, including heads of state and CEOs of major international corporations.