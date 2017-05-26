Japanese Economy Minister to Head Country's Delegation at SPIEF

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Putin to Meet International Sovereign Funds Heads at SPIEF

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The 21st annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, or SPIEF, will kick off on June 1 and last for three days. This year’s edition will be focused on bringing balance to the global economy.

The forum is expected to draw ministers from almost 30 countries, as well as chief executives from 250 major foreign companies as well as heads of international organizations.

"The delegation will be headed by the economy minister, who is also minister for economic cooperation with Russia, Hiroshige Seko," the source said, adding that the delegation will also involve Chairman of the Board of the Marubeni Corporation Teruo Asada, Representative Director of Mitsui & Co Masami Iijima, Chairman of JGC Masayuki Sato.

Teruo Asada also chairs the Japan-Russia Business Cooperation Committee at Keidanren, a Japan Business Federation.