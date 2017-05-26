Register
18:35 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The US flag

    US Q1 GDP Growth Revised at 1.2 Percent, but Consumption, Investment Still Tepid

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 55320

    US economic performance was not quite as dismal at the beginning of the year as previously thought – if slower Q1 growth is anything bad after several years of first-quarter economic contractions – yet, economic forecasts for the second quarter remain quite contradictory.

    A view of the Federal Reserve
    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US Fed Raises Benchmark Rates Despite Slowing GDP, Sliding Wages
    Kristian Rouz – The annualized pace of expansion of the US economy was not quite as sluggish as thought initially after a revision posted by the Commerce Department on Friday. Still, despite domestic consumption and investment being slightly better in the first quarter, the anticipations of a significant rebound in the current quarter dissipate gradually as both these crucial indicators have remained modest.

    According to a report from the US Department of Commerce released on Friday, the US economy expanded by 1.2 percent in Q1, an upward revision from the 0.7 percent growth posted a month ago. The slowdown in private sector investment and consumer spending was not quite as dramatic in the first three months of the year, but the main driving forces of the economy remain subdued.

    "The second estimate paints a better picture about the degree of slowing in activity at the start of the year, but the main concern about soft growth in private consumption remains," Michael Gapen of the New York branch of the UK bank, Barclays, said.

    The revision surpassed earlier market expectations as many investors and observers were inclined to believe that the slowdown in the US economy was more prominent. Federal Reserve officials believe the pace of economic growth will pick up in the current quarter due to the labor market’s strength and gains in inflation.

    "Most participants judged that if economic information came in about in line with their expectations it would soon be appropriate for the committee to take another step in removing some policy accommodation," minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) meeting on 2-3 May released on Wednesday read.

    Among the main reasons for the upward revision were the data on electricity usage in February, reflecting a solid demand for energy in the middle of the first quarter. Persistently low US demand for energy is believed to be affecting overall economic performance.

    A wallet
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    US Q4 GDP Expansion Brakes Due to Dismal Foreign Trade, Structural Weakness
    Another thing is, business spending on furnaces, construction and intellectual property (or non-residential fixed investment) hit its five-year high in the first quarter, according to a report by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. The Bureau’s Index of US Gross Private Domestic Investment rose to the reading of 11.4 in Q1 from zero at the start of the year and –3 in 1Q16.

    US corporate revenues continued their rebound, adding 3.7 percent year-on-year, a third consecutive quarter of expansion. Corporate profits had declined in 2015 and the first half of 2016, meaning the ongoing rebound is a positive sign for overall business investment.

    However, the Commerce Department’s revision also found that stockpiles subtracted 1.07 percent from GDP growth compared to a 0.93 percent subtraction reported a month ago. Spending on health care rose only by 0.10 percent compared to 0.37 reported initially.

    Other components of the current Q1 GDP reading were, however, revised upward. Net exports contributed 0.13 percent to the pace of economic growth compared to 0.07 percent reported initially. Non-residential fixed investment, at 11.4 percent, as outlined above, was also subject to revision from 9.4 percent.

    US dollars
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Q3 US GDP Revised Up to 3.5pc, But Jobless Claims Rise
    Overall, the US economy is poised to grow by 3 percent in Q2, and 2.2 percent this year, the Commerce Department said. Meanwhile, the US monetary authorities are more optimistic, with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta expecting (https://www.frbatlanta.org/-/media/documents/cqer/researchcq/gdpnow/RealGDPTrackingSlides.pdf) the US economy to grow by 4.1 percent.

    The Commerce Department will release its third, and final, estimate of Q1 GDP growth in about a month, and a yearly revision in July.

    Regarding the Q2 estimates, which determine the current expectations of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, the US real estate market provides further evidence supporting the hikes in base borrowing costs. Despite exacerbating affordability issues, US home prices keep advancing robustly amid the lingering lack of supply. That said, US construction has been improving recently, but at a pace not enough to match the effective demand, fuelled by the still fairly low borrowing costs.

    "Healthy demand and low inventory continue to place upward pressure on home valuations," John Silvia of the bank Wells Fargo said. "Those trends look to remain in place in the near term and therefore continue to underpin solid, single-digit home price increases."

    The gains in home prices support the overall inflation, which is poised to overshoot the Fed’s 2 percent target. Besides, the rapid gains in home prices bear the hazard of an asset bubble in the real estate sector, which, albeit an unlikely near-term development, is still something the Fed would opt to prevent by interest rate hikes sooner rather than later.

    At the second quarter’s close, a Fed base borrowing costs hike is therefore a likely probability, with rates going up to 1-1.25 percent, and possibly up to 1.5-1.75 by the end of the year, thus laying a solid foundation for the White House’s fiscal stimulus to kick in at the right moment in the autumn of 2017.

    Related:

    US Administration to Attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum - Russian Embassy
    US-Russia Economic Ties Hampered by Trump Administration Understaffing - Embassy
    US Attempting to Hinder Economic Cooperation Between Russia, N Korea - Pyongyang
    Tags:
    economy, investment, GDP, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cough Up
    Cough Up!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok