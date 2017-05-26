Czech Industry, Trade Minister to Head Country's Delegation at SPIEF 2017

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, head of Russia's trade mission in the Czech Republic Sergey Stupar told Sputnik that since the second half of 2016, the turnout of goods between the counties has increased. In the first quarter of 2017, the turnout amounted to $1.6 billion, which is 42 percent higher than what was reached during the same period in the previous year. Apart from this, the level of investment activities has also increased.

"The Czech delegation at SPIEF-2017 includes representatives of the ministries of industry and trade, agriculture and foreign affairs, as well as Chamber of Trade and Industry for CIS Countries headed by its CEO Frantisek Masopust, representatives of leading companies and enterprises of the republic, many individual entrepreneurs. The delegation will be led by head of the ministry of industry and trade Jiri Havlicek," Kotrba said.

SPIEF is one of Russia's major business and economic events. The 21st annual forum is scheduled to kick off its 3-day run on June 1. The total number of the event's participants, comprising entrepreneurs and representatives of various organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency, is estimated at around 12,000.