Moscow-Beijing Fund Could Contribute to Development of Russian Far East

"At the OBOR forum, China announced plans to launch a 100 billion RMB local development fund between China and Russia. The fund can find suitable projects in the development of Russia’s Far East," Wang said after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
On May 14-15, the Chinese capital hosted a high-level forum on international cooperation within the "One Belt, One Road" initiative. The heads of 29 states and governments, as well as other senior officials, participated in the event.
