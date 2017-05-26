Russia's Direct Investment Fund Ready to Cooperate With US Companies - CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is ready to establish partnership with US companies and will take part in the meeting between Russian and US business circles at the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, RDIF's CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Friday.

"We will take part in the meeting of Russian and US businesses, which will take place at SPIEF. We are still ready to establish partnership with US investors, US companies and consequently revive relations between Russia and the United States," Dmitriev said during a phone conference.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have been seriously damaged due to the crisis in Ukraine, which erupted in 2014. The United States and its allies in Europe imposed rounds of political and economic sanctions against Russian companies and individuals over alleged Russian involvement in the internal affairs of Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

Russian authorities repeatedly denied any involvement and viewed the referendum on the Crimean peninsula as a settled issue, which was in line with the UN Charter.

The 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, or SPIEF, is scheduled for June 1-3. This year’s edition will discuss ways of bringing balance to the global economy. The forum is expected to draw 39 ministers from almost 30 countries, as well as chief executives from 250 big foreign businesses and heads of international organizations, such as the United Nations, bribing the total to 12,000 participants.