Switzerland Interested in Hi-Tech Cooperation With Russia - Swiss Business Hub

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Swiss Business Hub Russia (SBH) is an official entity of the Embassy of Switzerland which promotes implementation of Swiss export strategies in Russia, as well as business cooperation.

"Our intention is to present concrete business opportunities both for export and direct investments for Swiss companies. In this regard, we see an interesting potential especially in five sectors, in electrotech, pharma, medtech, civil aviation and maybe even shipbuilding. These are the sectors with good growth potential and sectors in which Russia plans to invest in the context of import substitution," Morath said.

Morath noted that Switzerland was closely monitoring the opportunities for Swiss companies in the context of the Russian policy of import substitution and particularly noted cooperation in the agricultural sector.

"The agricultural sector also offers interesting opportunities for Swiss companies and [we] noticed a growth of Swiss exports to Russia last year. On the other hand, we have to face that this sector in Russia is the only sector where the share of imports is no more than 20%," Morath said, adding that the Russian market therefore maintains interest for high quality niche products rather than for mass produce.

The head of the Swiss business hub marked the railway industry as another interesting sector for bilateral cooperation.