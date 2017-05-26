MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Brent crude oil has been trading below $51 per barrel price for the first time since May 15 after major oil producers agreed Thursday to extend moderate output cuts for nine months past June.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 11 non-cartel producers agreed in Vienna on Thursday to extend output cuts of a combined 1.7 million barrels per day until April 2018.
Energy Minister Alexander Novak of Russia, which signed up to a 300,000 cut, told CNBC after the meeting deeper cuts would depend on the goals that participating countries set themselves. He said a joint ministerial monitoring committee would meet in Moscow in July to assess the progress.
