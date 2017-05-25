Tehran Considering Cooperation With Russian Companies on Farzad-B Gas Field

According to the Iranian minister, Tehran hoped that the Indian side could increase its offer, while implying that Russian companies could join the project if the initial bid was not improved.
In March, media reports suggested that India was increasing its pressure on Iran over the stalled Farzad B development deal by threatening to cut Iranian oil imports by a fifth if a consortium led by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) subsidiary was not awarded the contract.
ONGC Videsh discovered Farzad B in 2008, but the gas field's development did not take place due to international sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear program. The field has an estimated reserve of 12.8 trillion cubic feet of gas.
