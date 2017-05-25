Russian Helicopters Firm Plans to Deliver 220 Units in 2017 - CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia plans to deliver 220 helicopters to its customers this year, Andrey Boginsky, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Helicopters holding company, said Thursday.

"This year we plan to supply 220 helicopters, 82 of them civilian, all have been entered into contract," Boginsky told reporters at the HeliRussia-2017 exhibit.

Moreover, the company intends to sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry on the delivery of shipborne Ka-52K Katran combat helicopters in 2019.

"Development works are carried out on the naval version of the Ka-52. We hope to complete them soon… and in 2019 to enter into a contract with the Ministry of Defense to supply these machines," Andrey Boginsky told reporters at the HeliRussia exhibition.