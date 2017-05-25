Russian Helicopters Firm Plans to Deliver 220 Units in 2017 - CEO

"This year we plan to supply 220 helicopters, 82 of them civilian, all have been entered into contract," Boginsky told reporters at the HeliRussia-2017 exhibit.
Moreover, the company intends to sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry on the delivery of shipborne Ka-52K Katran combat helicopters in 2019.
"Development works are carried out on the naval version of the Ka-52. We hope to complete them soon… and in 2019 to enter into a contract with the Ministry of Defense to supply these machines," Andrey Boginsky told reporters at the HeliRussia exhibition.
