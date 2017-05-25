SPIEF 2017 Marks a Revival in US-Russia Business Dialogue, Russian Official Says

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov US Ambassador Might Lead Delegation to SPIEF If Washington Partakes in Event

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, or SPIEF, is scheduled for June 1-3. This year’s edition will discuss ways of bringing balance to the global economy.

"I see it as a good sign that the US-Russia business dialogue will be back for the first time after a three-year hiatus to complement the traditional formats of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, Business 20," Georgy Poltavchenko said in an interview with Russian media.

The forum is expected to draw 39 ministers from almost 30 countries, as well as chief executives from 250 big foreign businesses and heads of international organizations, such as the United Nations – a total of 12,000 participants. Security will be tightened for the duration of the event, the governor stressed.