St. Petersburg Economic Forum Expected to Draw 12,000 Participants This Year

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, or SPIEF, is planned for June 1-3 in a bid to promote global dialogue on economy and finances.

"The organizing committee estimates roughly 12,000 participants will attend," Georgy Poltavchenko told Russian media in an interview.

He added that interest in Russia's major business and economic event had increased "significantly" compared to last year. The event’s organizers have received 15 percent more participation requests than during the same period in 2016.

Thirty-nine ministers from 26 countries have said they are willing to come, Poltavchenko said. The UN chief, the Moldovan president, the Indian prime minister and chief executives from 250 big foreign businesses will also participate.

Poltavchenko said he expected the city's authorities to sign around 30 agreements at this year’s SPIEF and promised robust security at the event with so many foreign dignitaries in attendance. St. Petersburg was the target of a deadly metro blast in April that is suspected to have been carried out by an Islamist.