US Ambassador Might Lead Delegation to SPIEF If Washington Partakes in Event

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the United States Denis Gonchar told Sputnik that representatives of the US administration would participate in the SPIEF set to take place in early June.

"We do not know exactly, but there is a hope that there will be an official delegation from the United States. Most likely it will be the ambassador or his staff. We have not heard their final decision yet, though there are preliminary signals that they will attend the forum," Rodzianko said.

The AmCham head pointed out that the representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce would arrive to participate in the SPIEF for the first time in four years, adding that the US business leaders expected to come to the forum would be of a higher rank than last year.

Speaking about the planned Russian-US Business Dialogue, set to take place in the framework of the forum, Rodzianko said that the sides would discuss the current state and perspectives of the cooperation.

"I am also going to thank the Russian side for clear separation of business from politics, and for the remaining positive attitude toward us. In recent months, the Russian authorities have been even more open and receptive to our interests than two or three years ago," Rodzianko added.

The 21st International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg — Russia's major business and economic event — will take place on June 1-3 with the aim to promote a mutually beneficial dialogue with the international community on key global issues concerning economy and finances.

So far, ministers of about 30 countries confirmed their participation in the forum, while the total estimated number of participants, comprising entrepreneurs and representatives of various organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency, is over 5,000 people.