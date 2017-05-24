OPEC, Non-OPEC Ministers Committee to Meet Before Talks on Oil Cuts Deal

The three other states that are part of the JMMC and expected to take part in the committee meeting are Algeria, Venezuela and non-OPEC member Oman.
In late November, OPEC member states signed an agreement to decrease oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day to 32.5 million barrels per day for the whole cartel. In December, 11 non-OPEC countries decided to jointly cut oil output by 558,000 barrels per day, with Russia agreeing to cut its output by 300,000 barrels per day for six months from January 2017.
The OPEC and non-cartel ministers are currently considering considering an extension of the deal by various periods of time, including until the end of 2018. However, the 9-month extension remains the main option, according to Boutarfa.
